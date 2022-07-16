Idahoan Foods “Mashed In America Tour” comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Save room at lunch because Idahoan Foods is giving away free mashed potatoes.

The Mashed in America Tour by Idahoan Foods will stop at Broulims in Idaho Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tour will also stop by Albertsons on 17th & Holmes on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The public will be able to get free samples of mashed potatoes, take photos in the “couch potato”, and try their hand at the arcade-style “mash-a-potato” game.

The “couch potato” photo prop at the Mashed in America Tour. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The Mashed in America Tour kicked off last September and since then has attended over 100 events and driven to over 20 states. The tour traveled over 60,000 miles and this week will be parked back in its hometown.

“We’re really proud of it and really proud of the products that are made here in Idaho Falls,” says Idahoan Foods Associate Brand Manager Kiersten McFarland. “We are really excited to be able to bring the tour to Idaho Falls and share it with the Idahoan employees and the community.”

The “Mash-a-Potato” arcade style game at the Mashed in America Tour. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The tour has so far handed out over 110,000 samples of their most popular flavors, four cheese, buttery homestyle, and loaded baked mashed potato, at some of the biggest events in the country.

The tour has stopped at NFL games, NASCAR races, NCAA Football and Basketball games, and recently at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s been a really great experience, people are excited, and they have a great time eating their potatoes, hanging out, and doing the activities,” says McFarland. “We’re excited to bring it to Idaho Falls.”

For more information about the tour, visit the Mashed in America Tour website.