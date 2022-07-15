Man dead, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on I-86

AMERICAN FALLS — A 34-year-old Twin Falls man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 86 near American Falls.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m., Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told EastIdahoNews.com.

According to a news release from ISP, a 2006 Cadillac CTS was traveling eastbound with four passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway and rolled into the median.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Redmond, Utah, and two adult passengers were wearing seatbelts. All three were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance. A third passenger, the Twin Falls man who has not been identified by authorities, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP, according to the release.