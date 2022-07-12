Man pleads not guilty to rape of a minor and child enticement

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court after he allegedly raped a minor after soliciting sex from them over the phone.

Taylor Joseph Blair McKelvey, 20, pled not guilty on July 11, after being charged with felony rape of a victim under 16, and felony enticement of children through the internet, video image or other communication device.

A motion to seal the affidavit of probable cause was ordered on May 23, meaning little detail is available to the public about the circumstances surrounding the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, McKelvey solicited sex via cell phone from the victim on, about, or between April 30 and May 4, making him 20 years old at the time of the crime. The documents state that the victim was 15 years old.

The criminal complaint also states that the victim was raped within the same time frame.

Though McKelvey has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

A jury trial was set for October 3. If convicted, McKelvey could face up to life in prison.