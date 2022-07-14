Man who was arrested after fleeing officers gets probation

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who left his license plate at the scene of a one-vehicle crash after eluding officers has been placed on probation.

Benjamin Sabas, 57, was originally charged with a felony for eluding officers and given a persistent violator enhancement. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident.

After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Sabas pleaded guilty to the eluding charge. For it, he was sentenced to five years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary jail sentence by District Judge Rick Carnaroli. The other charges were both dismissed.

Police reports show Sabas was arrested in January after a chase with police.

Officers attempted a traffic stop after they saw him driving erratically. He did not stop, however, increasing his speed while swerving around the road.

After briefly pursuing him, officers determined that his driving created a significant hazard and called off the chase.

A short time later, though, officers found a crash site involving a single vehicle that had fled the scene, and a street sign. A license plate had been left at the crash scene.

Using the license plate, officers got an address from the vehicle’s registration and found the car involved in the chase at Sabas’ home.

In addition to probation, Sabas was ordered to pay $1,302.84 in fees and fines. His driver’s license was also suspended for one year.