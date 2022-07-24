Moose Fire near Salmon continues to grow amid hot, dry conditions

SALMON – Firefighters are still working to contain the Moose Fire burning about five miles southwest of North Fork near Salmon.

The blaze, which started last Sunday around 4 p.m., has grown 3,491 acres in the last 24 hours for a total of 32,330 acres.

“Today, fire behavior is expected to increase the likelihood of spread on the western side of the fire perimeter, south of the Salmon River towards Spring Creek,” a news release from Salmon-Challis National Forest says. “On the eastern flank, fire is expected to spread east towards North Fork with potential spotting to the north side of the Salmon River. Fire growth is also anticipated to the south towards the Moose Creek area.”

Fire personnel worked to build an indirect line along Diamond Creek Road Saturday from the U.S. Highway 93 corridor up into Five Corners. An inversion held smoke in through the early afternoon, which made temperatures a little cooler.

Winds weren’t as strong Saturday, which was a big help to firefighters. Winds are a little stronger Sunday.

“Smoke from smoldering and lower elevation fires is pooling in the Salmon River and Lemhi Valleys, resulting in unhealthy air quality. Pooling of smoke in the Salmon River Valley is expected to persist until there is a change in the high-pressure weather pattern,” fire officials say.

No injuries have been reported but homes on the west side of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork have been evacuated. It’s unclear when people in this area will be able to return to their homes.

Certain roads in the area are closed, outlined in the map below.

A pilot car will continue escorting traffic along the Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork and the Boy Scout Camp if it is safe.

Officials are encouraging drivers to stay on the most traveled road and suggest an alternative route from Williams Creek Road to Deep Creek and north at Panther Creek.

The Moose Fire is one of four large wildfires nationwide. Thousands have evacuated their homes in Mariposa County, California due to the Oak Fire, which has grown to 14,000 acres since Friday, according to CNN. Two other large fires are burning in Texas.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide updates as we receive them.