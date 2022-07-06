One injured after car ends up in canal

POCATELLO (KPVI) — One person was taken to the hospital and a vehicle ended up in a canal after an accident in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. when a Pontiac Grand Prix swerved off of Hiline and entered the canal, flipped and came to rest upside down in the water.

The driver was pulled from the car by an officer with the Pocatello Police Department and by several citizens who witnessed the accident and stopped to assist.

CPR was performed on the driver and she was taken to Portneuf Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Pocatello Police closed Hiline between McCormack Street and Meadowbrook Lane while they investigated the accident and let a tow company retrieve the vehicle from the canal.

They were assisted by Idaho State Police who used a drone to map out and take pictures of the accident scene.