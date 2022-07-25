Plea agreement covers some of the numerous charges against Pocatello man

POCATELLO — A recently reached plea agreement would settle some of the 10 felonies a Pocatello man is facing.

Wade William Denny, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, according to court records. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Denny was arrested in February following an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a then-16-year-old girl. When he was arrested, Pocatello police officers found him in a vehicle with the same girl, with whom he was ordered to avoid all contact.

Police received a 911 call from the girl in August 2020. She said that she had been “sold out” by Denny. Responding officers noted that the girl appeared to be on a narcotic and took her to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered. Medical staff also collected a sample for forensic analysis.

That sample returned positives for carboxy THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine and lorazepam. The girl told officers she received the drugs from Denny.

Since then, Denny has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, manufacturing for delivery, possession and conveying contraband into a prison. Most recently, he was charged with four felony charges for intimidating a witness and 20 misdemeanor charges for violating a no-contact order after he called a child and attempted to persuade them not to give investigators information.

The possession and conveyance charges have since been dismissed.

As part of his July 12 plea agreement, which does not include any settled sentence, Denny has also agreed to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined in court.