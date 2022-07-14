Pocatello man gets prison sentence for burglary, possession

POCATELLO — A man officers found hiding in a pile of tires after running from a traffic stop has been sent to prison for burglary.

Sonny Anthony Vialpando, 30, was originally charged with a felony for burglary along with a persistent violator enhancement and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest following his failed attempt to flee in December.

After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, he pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 2.5 to 7.5 years in prison by District Judge Robert Naftz. The enhancement and resisting arrest charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Police reports show Vialpando was wanted in connection with a string of burglaries at Home Depot in Chubbuck. When officers attempted a traffic stop on his vehicle, Vialpando pulled over but exited the car and ran away.

Because he is known to police to carry a firearm, officers from Chubbuck and Pocatello initiated a search in the area of Raymond Park. He was found a short time later in a yard, attempting to conceal himself in a stack of tires.

The prison sentence also covers four separate charges for possession of a controlled substance between 2018 and 2020.

Vialpando also agreed to pay $607.94 in restitution to Home Depot and was ordered to pay $1,010.94 in fees and fines.