Pocatello Police searching for witnesses after ‘disturbance’ at summer concert series

POCATELLO — Police are asking for the community’s help and are searching for witnesses after there was a “physical disturbance” at a live music event.

The disturbance happened last week on June 29 at an event called Revive @ 5, which is a summer concert series with live music and food.

Police said the incident happened at 420 North Main Street between a male and a female around 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. They did not release further information.

Officers are searching for witnesses to talk to about this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Herrick at lherrick@pocatello.us and reference case number 22-P12741.