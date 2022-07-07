Police ask for help finding women who stole over $1,700 worth of perfume

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking the public for help in finding two women who stole over $1,700 worth of perfume.

The theft happened at Ulta Beauty shortly after 11 a.m. on June 19. The suspects were driving what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan, according to a police news release.

One woman appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back. The second woman carried a large bag.

Both are described as being in their late teens to mid-twenties and shorter in stature.

Anyone with information on the women or the crime is asked to contact Pocatello Police Cpl. Garner at egarner@pocatello.us.