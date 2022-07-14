Rigby man killed in Nevada crash

The following is based on a news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety dated July 14.

WINNEMUCA, Nev. – A Rigby man was killed in a single-car crash on June 30 in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Richard Strauss, 72, was driving a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck and was traveling east on Interstate 80 in the right lane.

Officials say it is unclear why the Ford ran off the right side of the roadway and stuck a reflective marker post. Strauss then overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to rotate counterclockwise and hit a roadway sign.

The vehicle re-entered the highway, crossed both travel lanes, and ran off the left side of the road. Strauss overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to travel back across both travel lanes where it again went off the right side of the road. The truck flipped on the dirt shoulder south of the interstate.

Strauss was pronounced dead on the scene around 3:40 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.