Take care of your pets this 4th of July. Here are some tips

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The City of Pocatello Animal Services Department is reminding citizens to take extra care of their pets during the 4th of July holiday.

July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters. The loud noises and bright lights from fireworks displays can scare pets, which can make them run away. Pets can be found miles from their homes, confused, disoriented, exhausted, and often times injured.

Protect your pet by taking the following steps.

Make sure your pet is wearing proper identification.

Don’t leave pets outside unattended. Dogs left in backyards often get frightened and can climb or jump the tallest of fences. Dogs left on chains can snap the chain or injure themselves trying to get away.

Don’t take pets to fireworks displays.

Make sure someone stays at home with your pet if loud noises or fireworks upset your pet.

Extremely upset dogs can break through glass windows to escape.

Consult your veterinarian if you’re considering tranquilizing your pet.

Make sure anyone watching your pet is aware of your pet’s behavior around fireworks so they can take the proper steps to ensure your pet’s safety. Leave your veterinarian’s contact information, and make sure pet sitters know to contact Animal Services if they lose your pet.

If you lose a pet or find one, contact the Pocatello Animal Services Department at (208) 234-6156, or visit the animal shelter on the upper level of Ross Park. Please note the department (including the animal shelter) will be closed Monday, July 4 for the holiday. However, the department will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. For more information, call (208) 234-6156.