Want to save a space for the Idaho Falls parade and Riverfest? Here’s what you need to know

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – With this year’s Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade, The city of Idaho Falls would like to remind residents that reserving or marking areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the parade may not occur on city property prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.

City locations along the parade route include the Aquatic Center and Tautphaus Park. To prevent damage to city property, it is important that items such as – but not limited to – blankets, tarps, chairs and pop-up tents, not be placed on the lawns prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.

In addition, residents are asked NOT to stake anything into the ground for any reason. Stakes may damage sprinkler systems or pose safety hazards. Please be mindful not to place items on or damage private property as well.

“We understand that everyone is excited for the parade,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “However, every year people put things out to save space that end up damaging grass, landscaping, sprinklers or other property. We want everyone to have fun, but please follow the rules and help us keep things safe and in good condition so everyone can enjoy the day.”

Please note that items may be removed by private citizens if placed on private property. The city of Idaho Falls asks parade attendees to be kind and respectful to their neighbors, especially along the parade route.

The “Liberty on Parade” Independence Day Parade is sponsored and organized by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Monday, July 4. For more information on the parade or the parade route, click here.