Woman, child die in bicycle-vehicle collision near Jackpot, Nevada

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

JACKPOT, Nevada – On July 4th, 2022, at 08:20 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus bicycle crash on U.S. Highway 93 at mile marker 7, just north of Jackpot, Nevada.

A 39-year-old man from Twin Falls was traveling northbound on U.S. 93 in a 2013 Infiniti M56 sedan. A 41-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Ruston, Louisiana, along with two kids, were also traveling northbound on US 93 on a tandem bicycle with a small trailer. The bicycle was struck from behind by the Infiniti.

The 38-year-old woman and child from Louisiana succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Infiniti was not wearing a seatbelt. The occupants on the tandem bicycle and in the trailer were wearing helmets. The road was blocked for about five and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Salmon Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, US Forest Service, and Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.