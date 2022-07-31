Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement.

Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.

Girse was arrested in February after Pocatello police found her inside a vehicle that had been stolen only 30 minutes prior.

Pocatello police received calls reporting the stolen vehicle. The victim told officers that they left their car running while they went inside a convenience store momentarily. When they exited the store, they saw their car turning out of the parking lot.

The vehicle owner called OnStar to have the vehicle stopped and its location reported to officers. A short time later, officers found the car stopped on Teakwood Street with Girse in the driver’s seat.

She was charged with grand theft and a persistent violator enhancement.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecutor has agreed to concur with the sentence recommended in a pre-sentencing investigation. If the pre-sentence investigation does not recommend a rider, the prosecutor will recommend a rider with an underlying sentence of no more than two to five years in prison.

Girse has agreed to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined in court.

She is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Aug. 15.