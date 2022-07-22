Yellowstone releases new video showing flood devastation

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service has released new video showing the severe flooding that damaged roads and forced Yellowstone National Park to close last month.

Hundreds of homes were damaged in northern Wyoming and southern Montana after the area experienced historic rainfall and rapid snowmelt. Rivers surged over their banks and ruined parts of roads throughout the park.

It could take three to five years to replace roads damaged by the flooding, but temporary fixes are expected to be in place within months, the Associated Press reports.

Watch the new video in the player above.