American Falls man who died in crash was popular teacher and coach

AMERICAN FALLS — A man who died in a crash Monday on Interstate 86 near American Falls has been identified by the Power County Coroner’s Office as 78-year-old Kirk Dahlke.

“Kirk Dahlke was a high school teacher and wrestling and football coach,” said Alaina Russell, a friend of Dahlke’s. “He was a very good guy who helped guide a lot of young men.”

An outpouring of posts flooded Facebook honoring the teacher, coach and mentor following the crash, which occurred around 10:15 a.m.

“Sad day back home in American falls for a great man has left us,” one Facebook user said. “Mr. Kirk Dahlke/ coach. If you went to A.F.H.S at some point he was a coach, teacher, drivers Ed instructor, mentor. He will forever be a part of the community R.I.P coach.”

“Our hearts are saddened today with the loss of Coach Kirk Dahlke,” another user said. “Thoughts and prayers to the his family. He was a great Coach and an amazing high school teacher! Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Dahlke was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86 when family members say he encountered a ladder in the road. He lost control of the vehicle and rolled on the right shoulder.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to an Idaho State Police news release, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 77-year-old woman was the passenger in the Blazer and transported by air ambulance to an area hospital.

A visitation for Dahlke will be from 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 560 Pocatello Avenue in American Falls. A second visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday before the funeral, which will start at 11 a.m.

“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kirk Dahlke Scholarship,” an obituary with Davis Rose Mortuary reads. “This is being set up to give athletic scholarships in remembrance of Coach Dahlke.”

Information on donating to the scholarship can be found here.