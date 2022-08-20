TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
66°
broken clouds
humidity: 61%
wind: 7mph WSW
H 66 • L 60

Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
power outage

REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time.

Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected.

Rocky Mountain Power says lightning is the cause for the outage in Firth while a damaged line caused lights to go out in the Upper Valley.

Electricity is expected to be restored by 4:30 a.m. You can see the latest information on the outages here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: