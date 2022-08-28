Blackfoot Police Department hosting free car seat check event on Sept. 3

BLACKFOOT — An event that’s geared for your child’s safety and could save their life is coming up next Saturday.

The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a Car Seat Inspection event on Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot on 157 North Broadway. The event will provide proper car seat installation information and education.

“As a parent myself, I was surprised to learn how many things I had done wrong as far as installing car seats for my kids. No parent wants to know that they are doing it wrong but the training itself was definitely eye-opening,” said Kim Arms, records and evidence lead with the Blackfoot Police Department.

Arms and her coworker Jenaca Burnett are organizing the event. Arms explained it’s an event that can be very beneficial and informative to parents as it has been for her.

“I didn’t realize that not all cars are designed for car seats. In certain cars, you can’t have a car seat on the side. In certain cars, you can’t have a car seat in the middle. I didn’t know any of that before I went to the training,” Arms said.

The event is free and is sponsored by the Idaho Child Passenger Safety Program. Arms encourages anyone interested, to reserve a spot by calling the police department at (208) 785-1235. Drive-ins are also welcome.

“It may sound like a silly thing to have someone inspect your car seat but it actually can save your kid’s life,” she said.