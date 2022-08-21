Charges dismissed in Blackfoot sex crimes case

BLACKFOOT — Charges of sexual abuse of a child and lewd conduct with a minor have been dismissed against a Blackfoot man.

New evidence obtained by the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office have led to the dismissal of both charges against 37-year-old Joshua Jerry Brown, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Jolley.

Both felony charges were dismissed without prejudice, Jolley told EastIdahoNews.com

“If the investigation continues and we are able to gather additional evidence, we can re-file the case,” he said.

