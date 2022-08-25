Chubbuck woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing truck

CHUBBUCK — A woman has been charged with a felony after police say she stole a truck belonging to a man paying her to clean his trailer.

Jessica Sky Repass, 45, faces a charge of grand theft, court records show.

Chubbuck police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The caller told police that he paid a woman he knew only as “Jess” to clean his trailer. She did so around 4:30 a.m. the same day, then he realized around 11 a.m. that his 2017 Dodge Ram truck was missing. Shortly thereafter, he discovered that his spare key for the truck was missing from his trailer.

Officers identified “Jess” as Repass.

She was stopped just before 5 p.m. driving the stolen truck near the 300 block of South 6th Avenue in Pocatello, the affidavit says.

Prior to her arrest and transport to Bannock County Jail, Repass was searched by officers who found her in possession of a pipe they believed to be used to smoke marijuana.

Repass is being held at the Bannock County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Though Repass has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Repass could face up to 14 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

She is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Hooste for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.