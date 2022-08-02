Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week

RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.

Alvarado was in Idaho working for an area agriculture operation.

The crash happened on July 27 at 105 East at North County Line Road. As deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they found a pickup pulling a trailer traveling east on County Line Road had collided with a southbound Toyota car as it crossed onto 105 East. The collision sent the car into the adjacent canal.

In a news release, the driver of the Toyota was identified as 40-year-old Alex Jimenez Quispealaya of Wendell. He was treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital and released. The driver of the pickup involved was released from the scene with no apparent injuries and transported by private vehicle to be checked as a precaution.

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the two-vehicle crash.