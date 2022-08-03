TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
66°
broken clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 5mph NNW
H 69 • L 66

Detour on part of I-15 due to downed power lines

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
i 15

ARIMO — Traffic on Interstate 15 near Arimo will be rerouted Tuesday evening due to downed power lines.

The closure goes into effect at 7 p.m. for northbound and southbound lanes, according to an Idaho State Police tweet.

Traffic will be detoured while crews work to repair the downed lines.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: