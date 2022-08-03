Detour on part of I-15 due to downed power lines
EastIdahoNews.com staff
ARIMO — Traffic on Interstate 15 near Arimo will be rerouted Tuesday evening due to downed power lines.
The closure goes into effect at 7 p.m. for northbound and southbound lanes, according to an Idaho State Police tweet.
Traffic will be detoured while crews work to repair the downed lines.
At 7:00 P.M. Due to power lines down southbound and northbound I15 between mile marker 36 to 44 near Arimo will be detoured to fix the power lines. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/uXSqLxs8LW
