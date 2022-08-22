Fire burns room at Hilton Garden Inn

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Monday. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

We are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. Call time 4:47 p.m. There was a fire on the fourth floor that is out now. There have been no injuries reported.

The sprinkler system activate and hotel guests were evacuated. The fire was contained to one room. Firefighters are clearing the smoke out and checking rooms to make sure there was no extension of the fire.