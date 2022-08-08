Idaho Falls Bandits reach American Legion World Series

The following is a news release from American Legion Baseball.

IDAHO FALLS– The Idaho Falls Bandits have reached the American Legion Baseball World Series by defeating Cheyenne, Wyoming, 6-5, in the Northwest regional championship game.

The team is one of eight teams nationwide to advance from their respective regional tournaments to The American Legion Baseball World Series which will be played Aug. 11 to 16, at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina. All 15 games of the 2022 American Legion World Series will be available for viewing via ESPN broadcast or streaming services.

Visit The American Legion website for a complete schedule.

American Legion Baseball has taught hundreds of thousands of young Americans the importance of sportsmanship, good health and active citizenship. American Legion Baseball has been, and continues to be, a steppingstone for millions of young people who have gone on to serve their country or community, raise families or play the sport at the highest level.

Baseball fans can also follow along live on the American Legion Baseball app. The app, available through the Apple Store and Google Play, provides regional and American Legion World Series schedules, pairings, scores, stats, photos and weather, as well as news and headlines.