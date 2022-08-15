Idaho gas prices drop nine cents, but drivers still feeling the squeeze

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — High gas prices continue to put a damper on driver behavior, both here in the Gem State and across the country.

According to AAA, Idaho gas prices fell nine cents this week as drivers continue to struggle with expensive fill-ups.

“Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5 to 9 million barrels per day, but that’s still more than 300,000 barrels per day less than a year ago,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “There’s a bit of a standoff right now. Falling prices are starting to pull some folks off the sidelines and back onto the roads, but there are still a lot of people waiting for a better deal in hopes of one last summer road trip.”

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.70, which is nine cents less than a week ago and 47 cents less than a month ago. However, with the exception of the Lewiston area, prices in the Gem State are still much higher than the national average of $3.96 per gallon, which is ten cents less than a week ago and 62 cents less than a month ago.

Idaho currently ranks 7 th in the U.S. for most expensive fuel behind California ($5.37), Hawaii ($5.36), Nevada ($4.94), Alaska ($4.93), Oregon ($4.87) and Washington ($4.81). At $3.45, today’s least expensive pump prices can be found in Texas.

“On one hand, a shaky economic outlook could continue to drive gas prices down, but there’s always the chance of a hurricane making landfall in the wrong place this time of year, which could slow or even stop the recent downward trend,” Conde said. “Hopefully, Idaho prices will drop below $4.50 per gallon in the run-up to Labor Day and give more families a chance at one last getaway before the summer travel season winds down.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of August 15:

Boise – $4.81

Coeur d’Alene – $4.49

Franklin – $4.73

Idaho Falls – $4.73

Lewiston – $4.03

Pocatello – $4.81

Rexburg – $4.78

Twin Falls – $4.77