Idaho man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child porn

The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – Edward Vance, 64, of Hagerman, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.

According to court records, Vance has a prior federal conviction for possession of child pornography. While Vance was on supervised release for that conviction, Vance’s probation officer located child pornography on his electronic devices. Vance’s probation officer referred the investigation to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. ICAC obtained a federal search warrant to examine Vance’s electronic devices and located thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Chief United States District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Vance to serve a lifetime term of supervised release following his prison sentence and to forfeit the electronic devices that were used to commit the offense. As a result of the conviction, Vance will be required to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the ICAC Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and United States Probation which led to charges.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.