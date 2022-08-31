Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman

ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks.

Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Alpine woman was reported missing by family members on Monday.

Columbus is 5’9” and weighs 145 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair past her shoulders.

She drives a dark gray 2014 Subaru Impreza with numerous decals on the back of the vehicle.

Any information regarding on Columbus’s disappearance or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Afton at (307) 885-5231.