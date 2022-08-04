LIVE: Woman appears in court after being charged with aggravated assault related to death of deputy

IDAHO FALLS – Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, will appear in court on Thursday.

Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

The court dismissed the charge of involuntary manslaughter in September 2021.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal told EastIdahoNews.com that Holm is expected to plead guilty to a charge as part of a plea agreement that has not yet been filed and will be read in court. She will also be sentenced at the same time.

Maser, 23, died on May 18, 2020, after being hit by another sheriff deputy’s vehicle while responding to a scene where Holm was wielding a machete on a rural road.