Man appears in court after allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to kill her roommate

IDAHO FALLS – A Lewiston man appeared in court Thursday after he reportedly stalked a woman who had a protection order against him, and threatened to kill her male roommate.

Van Dakota Atkins, 40, was charged with felony first-degree stalking on July 21.

On July 19, Idaho Falls Police were contacted by a woman who said she was getting texts from a man who she had a protection order against.

The text messages stated, “I see you still have (the roommate) living with you.” Atkins then texted if the victim did not kick her roommate out of the home, Atkins would “kill him so it looks like (the victim) killed him,” according to police records.

Atkins claimed in the messages the victim’s roommate owed him “10,000,000 dollars”, and the victim “better not tell police on me because I am texting you motherf***** b****.”

According to court documents, when police arrived at the victim’s home, they were shown text messages from Atkins to the victim that said “What was the man at your apartment for what hell going on mother f***** b****” and “If (the roommate) calls the police he is dead for good.”

Because there is a civil protection order for the victim against Atkins, and there were messages insinuating he had allegedly been watching the victim’s home, police issued a warrant for Atkins’ arrest.

He was found and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on July 22. His bond was set at $15,000. A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Atkins was sent to pre-trial supervision.

Though Atkins has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Atkins is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16. If convicted he could spend up to 5 years in prison.