Man killed, woman flown to hospital following crash in American Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls.

A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Traffic on eastbound I86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.