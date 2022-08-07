Motorcyclist rescued by emergency responders after crash in difficult terrain

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist was rescued by search and rescue crews Saturday and airlifted by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Fielding. The crash was about five miles back on an expert trail, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com.

The trail was steep and difficult in very wet and muddy conditions, but rescuers were able to carry the motorcyclist about two miles to where an air amublance was able to land. The motorcyclist sustained chest injuries that were non-life threatening.

About 30 people from Bonneville County Search and Rescue, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire District, and Idaho Falls Fire Department helped with the rescue.

“Many thanks to all involved. It was truly a team effort by multiple agencies in a very difficult area,” Bonneville County Search and Rescue officials stated in a Facebook post. ” … It just goes to show the heart and sacrifice it takes to willingly help someone who ends up in a situation such as this.”

One emergency responder received a minor injury during the rescue effort and was treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

The rescue effort took several hours, Fielding said.