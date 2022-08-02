No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups.

A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or how many people were involved, but Clements says no one was injured.

Traffic cones diverted traffic while police worked to clean up debris and get the vehicles towed away, which took about an hour.

The scene was clear by 6:50 p.m.