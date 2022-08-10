Nurse who injured ‘barely verbal’ elderly patient reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who left his patient at an assisted living facility injured has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Geffrey Neil Parkin, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusing a vulnerable adult at a hearing Tuesday, court records show.

As part of a plea agreement, a single felony charge of abusing a vulnerable adult was amended in favor of the misdemeanor charges.

RELATED | Pocatello man charged with elderly abuse following alleged attack in assisted living facility

Parkin was arrested in December after police were contacted to report bruises suffered by a patient at an assisted living facility. The victim, who was identified as suffering from “severe Alzheimer’s” and “barely verbal,” had bruising to both arms.

Officers spoke with a nurse who had aided the victim the day prior. They said that the victim had been in a good mood and did not have any bruising. The nurse working when officers arrived at the facility said that the victim was bruised when they began work that day so they alerted management.

Parkin admitted to officers that he had injured the victim, saying that at the psychiatric hospital where he had worked prior the things he had done were allowed. He said that he reached a “boiling point” with the patient, who was trying to leave their room, and used what he believed to be necessary force.

The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will recommend a one-year prison sentence be suspended.

Parkin may request withheld judgement, the agreement further states. If the judgment is withheld, the agreement states, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will recommend three years of probation. If the judgment is not withheld, the prosecution will recommend two years of probation. Parkin has also agreed to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined by the court.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.