Truck totaled after being t-boned by train in Madison County

REXBURG — Deputies were on the scene of a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon after a truck was t-boned by a train.

Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3 p.m. at Highway 33 just east of Highway 20.

Courtesy Joe Law

There was only a driver in what appeared to be a delivery truck. Payne said the truck was totaled and there were minor injuries.

The specifics of the crash are still being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Payne said the area will be closed as deputies investigate.