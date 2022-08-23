TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
88°
broken clouds
humidity: 27%
wind: 2mph NE
H 91 • L 88

Truck totaled after being t-boned by train in Madison County

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

Share This
truck vs train
Crash at Highway 33 on Tuesday. | Courtesy Joe Law

REXBURG — Deputies were on the scene of a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon after a truck was t-boned by a train.

Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3 p.m. at Highway 33 just east of Highway 20.

truck crash
Courtesy Joe Law

There was only a driver in what appeared to be a delivery truck. Payne said the truck was totaled and there were minor injuries.

The specifics of the crash are still being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Payne said the area will be closed as deputies investigate.

crash
Courtesy Joe Law
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: