U.S. Dept. of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Jennifer Granholm was sworn in as the 16th U.S. Secretary of Energy last year. She has also served as the Governor and Attorney General for the state of Michigan.

Secretary Granholm oversees the Department of Energy, including Idaho National Laboratory. She recently visited INL where I had a chance to sit down and ask her these questions:

What do you do as Secretary of Energy?

What is it like working with the president?

I heard you’re teaming up with Robert Downey Jr. – Ironman. Can you tell me about that?

Have you been to Idaho before and tried our famous potatoes? And what do you think of Idaho National Laboratory?

How do more girls become more interested in science and energy careers?

What’s the coolest part of your job?

What is clean energy?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Who’s the coolest person you’ve met doing your job?

Do you have any advice for me?

Watch my entire interview with Secretary Granholm in the video player above. You can learn more about the U.S. Department of Energy here and follow Secretary Granholm on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have an idea for an interview or just want to say hi, email emmy@eastidahonews.com.