Woman flown to hospital, 2 others taken by ambulance following fiery crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on westbound I84 at milepost 14 in Payette County.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when one of the tires shredded. The driver drove off the road, hit the barrier and overturned. The vehicle then caught on fire.

The Jeep was occupied by a 53-year-old male driver, a 43-year-old female passenger and a 50-year-old passenger, all from Boise. The female passenger was transported by air ambulance and the other two occupants were transported by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals. None were wearing their seatbelts.

All lanes were blocked for approximately an hour while emergency responders worked to assist the occupants and clear the area.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.