Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly running into two teens while drunk driving

IDAHO FALLS – A woman pleaded not guilty after being charged with felony aggravated DUI when she allegedly hit two pedestrians with her car.

Leana Irma Rodriguez, 32, appeared in district court on Tuesday. She’s accused of driving a car off the side of the road and striking two teenage boys on June 22.

During the preliminary hearing on July 19, both teenage boys testified that they were still suffering from lasting injuries after being hit by the car.

One victim testified he “heard a lot of crunching” during the incident and is now receiving physical therapy for back and shoulder pain. He said he has a “side-mirror-shaped” bruise on his back.

The other victim, who was reportedly knocked unconscious after being hit, told the court he has no recollection of that night, including when he was hit. He said he suffered a concussion, cuts to the face that required 10 stitches, and due to the car running over his arm and leaving tire tracks, he now cannot lift anything over about seven pounds.

Though Rodriguez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Rodriguez is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 3. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.