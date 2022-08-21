Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls.

The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The woman was kayaking with three other adults when she went over the diversion dam and got stuck on the west side of the river near the Snake River Animal Shelter.

“She was able to hold on to some concrete and keep from going under the water,” Idaho Falls Fire Department reports in a news release.

The three other kayakers made it out of the water.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office dive team launched their jet skis. Crews stopped 100 yards and 200 yards from the dam in the event the woman lost her grip and started floating downstream.

First responders spotted the woman around 1 p.m., who was on top of her kayak. They got her out about 30 minutes later and took her safely to the riverbank. She was treated on-site and released without injury a short time later.