Bicyclist flown to hospital after being hit by pickup

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Thursday afternoon at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County.

A 74-year-old male from Hansen was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound. The bicyclist, an 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.

The driver of the Ford was wearing his seat belt. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.