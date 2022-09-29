Cat, dog die in Idaho Falls home fire

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire earlier this evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 North Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters noted smoke in the air while en route and active flames coming from a corner of the single-wide mobile home on arrival. There were no other structures threatened. They began knocking the fire down and performing a primary search for occupants. There was nobody found inside the home. Engine 1 reported having the fire knocked down within 11 minutes of being dispatched.

One cat and one dog were found deceased inside the home. Firefighters also found one husky puppy that was in respiratory distress. They removed the dog from the home and provided medical aid. After the dog was stabilized, it was transported by Idaho Falls Police Department Animal Services to a veterinarian clinic.

The cause of the fire was from the stove being accidentally left on and unattended. The mobile home is a complete loss and unlivable. Damages are estimated at $60,000 for the structure and $15,000 for the contents. Two individuals were displaced from their home but were able to find temporary housing with family.