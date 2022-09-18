City officials tout benefits of public transportation for business owners

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Representatives from GIFT On-Demand and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce are hosting a public meeting to discuss the benefits of public transportation.

The free one-hour discussion will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m., at the College of Eastern Idaho, Building 5, room 529, located at 1600 S 25th East in Idaho Falls.

GIFT On-Demand is a new point-to-point transportation service available for all types of users who need transportation anywhere inside city of Idaho Falls limits. The service is available 14 hours a day, six days a week for a general low-cost fare of three dollars, less for qualifying individuals. Users schedule rides through the GIFT On-Demand app or by calling (208) 269-9729.

In a 2020 report by the American Public Transportation Association, researchers found that investing in public transit yields a 5:1 economic return for the local economy which means that for every $1 a city invests in public transportation, they get $5 back.

“Public transportation gives people more options to access businesses in Idaho Falls, which translates into more customers walking in your front door. The goal of this meeting is to help you capture those customers,” states GIFT Transit Coordinator, Kade Marquez.

In addition, Idaho Falls’ new point-to-point public transit gives people from all walks of life a reliable and affordable option to apply for and get to a job that they may not have been able to get to otherwise.

“GIFT is bridging a gap we had in our community by providing a transportation system that’s designed for everybody,” says former GIFCC CEO Chip Schwarze. “Supporting GIFT now will ensure that our community will have access to public transportation well into the future.”