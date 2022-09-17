CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders.

A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.

More officers arrived a short time later, along with the Heyburn Quick Response Unit, Minidoka’s emergency response ambulance and Minidoka County Fire District.

They worked together to revive the victim, who was airlifted to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls.

“As noted by Life Flight and medical staff from St. Luke’s, due to the quick and dedicated response of Officer Seipert and the Fire/EMS teams, the patient’s life was saved,” the Heyburn Police Department reports.