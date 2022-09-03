East Idaho Eats: The Tailgate is serving up local bison burgers, slow-cooked brisket and more

IDAHO FALLS – The Tailgate has been a big blue staple of the green belt for the last year and it’s serving up juicy bison burgers, fresh cut fries and brisket smoked long and slow. It’s perfect for a lunch at the river or a quick bite on your lunch break.

Nate Harvey, the owner and chef, got his start in the culinary world when he was young.

After working in restaurants as a teen, he decided to continue on his journey to flavor-town by getting a culinary arts degree from the former culinary school at Idaho State University.

“I was tired of working for other people, so I decided to start my own kind of adventure,” says Harvey.

The Tailgate is cooking up many Idaho-esque classics with their own twist such as the bison burger, which contains your choice of melty cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, tomato, lettuce, and a bison patty which is locally sourced right here in Idaho, a side of their fresh-cut fries and fry sauce.

The Bison Burger. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The bison burger is juicy, and if you’re like me and have a soft-spot for blue cheese, I highly recommend it on this burger. It melts perfectly in between the soft bun and bison patty, satisfying the need for a perfect burger with a western twist.

Another fan-favorite is the philly cheesesteak, with a homemade cheddar cheese sauce, and the option to have it with or without peppers and onions.

The philly cheesesteak. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The cheese is melted to perfection, and I would HIGHLY recommend getting it with the grilled peppers and onions. It adds a perfect flavor to the tender meat underneath.

Lastly, a personal favorite, is the smoked and loaded brisket fries, which is a plate of fresh cut fries with shredded cheese, topped with a very generous helping of slow-cooked brisket. And to top it all off, the whole plate is covered in their homemade whiskey barbecue sauce.

“The brisket is a 16 hour smoke,” says Harvey. “This is probably one of our most popular things on our menu.”

After all is said and done, I can definitely say that I recommend going down to the greenbelt and visiting The Tailgate, located right off of Memorial Drive.

Jeremie Merrell, Rylan Walkingshaw, Nate Harvey, and Kristin Walkingshaw from The Tailgate.

They are open Wednesday through Friday from 11-7 pm. and during the farmers market.

Make sure to keep up to date with The Tailgate on their website, and Facebook.