Feeding Frenzy: C.R. Fish offers delicious smoked salmon bagel and huckleberry topped churro donuts

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here to taste it all!

Over the next week, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds.

Today, we’re stopping by C. R. Fish. The business has been around the fair for years and won first place in the 2022 Fairest of Them All Entree for its smoked salmon on a bagel. It’s a delicious bagel with dill cream cheese and smoked salmon. The salmon is smoked in Pocatello at Del Monte Meats and is topped with cilantro and lemon pepper.

And if you want something sweet, try the churro donuts with whipped cream. It has huckleberry sauce and cream cheese filling.

Check it out in the video above.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 10. A map of all the food vendors is available here.

Smoked salmon on a bagel at C.R. Fish. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com