Foster home needed for mama dog, four puppies and Great Pyrenees recovering from surgery

A new mama and her four puppies at the Snake River Animal Shelter are in need of a foster home for the next two months.

Shunka had three boys and one girl on August 26. They are at the shelter but the entire family needs to go to one home together.

They need a nice place to grow and foster parents to take care of them.

The puppies are named Sunny, Tacoma, Denali and Sorento. They are all healthy and foster home applications are being accepted now.

Maximum is another dog in need of a foster home. He is a Great Pyrenees, loves people, is very affectionate and likes being with other animals.

He tore his ACL and needs extensive surgery. Afterward, he needs a nice foster home where he can heal and recover.

If you are interested in fostering these dogs, visit the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.