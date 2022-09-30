TODAY'S WEATHER
GALLERY: Idaho Falls Fire Department holds community block party

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Posted:

IMG 4772
Photos: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds showed up for the Idaho Falls Fire Department block party held at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls Thursday night.

Free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks were provided by the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls and firefighters educated kids on how to put out fires, escape smoky rooms and how to develop a home escape plan.

The block party celebrates the kickoff of the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week and the Ammon Fire Department, INL Fire Department, BLM-Forest Service and Heroes Defense joins the festivities.

Here is a collection of photos taken at the event.

IMG 4774 2

IMG 4773

IMG 4775

IMG 4782

IMG 4792

IMG 4778

IMG 4788

IMG 4789

IMG 4787

IMG 4786

IMG 4783

