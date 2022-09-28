Life Lessons Encore: Arlene Hix shares what she’s learned since she woke up completely blind

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first met Arlene Hix in 2018. Six months earlier, she was traveling with her husband, Veldon, to Jackson Hole when he had a massive heart attack and they crashed into the Snake River. Veldon died and Arlene shared their story with us.

Since then, Arlene has been surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Last year was particularly challenging as Arlene woke up one morning and was completely blind. Months later her daughter passed away and shortly after, her son-in-law died.

Despite the challenges, Arlene remains optimistic and strong in her faith. She spoke with us last September and shared her journey. Today we’re revisiting the conversation in the video player above.