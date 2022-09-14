Life Lessons Encore: Dorothy Gamble on why having a positive attitude makes all the difference

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We introduced you to Dorothy Gamble last fall. She had lived at Morningstar for 13 years after moving in with her husband, who passed away a few years prior.

You might recognize Dorothy if you’ve been to an Idaho Falls High School basketball game over the past 40 years. She was the scorekeeper and only missed one game over four decades.

Dorothy was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and shared her story to encourage women to get their exams. In this part of our interview, she shares about her cancer treatment, why attitude is so important to her and whether she has any regrets.

Watch it in the video player above.