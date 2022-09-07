Life Lessons Encore: Helen Kunz shares what she’s learned living nearly a century

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first met Helen Kunz in January when she was 98-years-old at the time. Helen was raised in the Teton Valley with her nine brothers and sisters. She grew up on a farm and learned the importance of hard work. Helen met her husband and after they were married, the couple moved and ended up in Seattle.

Now Helen is back in eastern Idaho and sharing lessons she has learned over the years. Watch our encore interview with her in the video player above!